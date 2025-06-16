Pixar commits to HDR for future theatrical releases

After experimenting with HDR for theatrical releases since 2023, Pixar has now committed to releasing its new movies – including Elio – in DCI HDR on cinema LED display. Not the watered-down EDR (Enhanced Dynamic Range) used in projector-based cinemas like Dolby Cinema, but true theatrical DCI HDR. This requires large self-emissive modular LED screens. Pixar commits to DCI HDR Pixar released its first movie in DCI HDR in 2023 with Elemental, followed by Inside Out 2 in 2024. This week, Pixar's Elio debuts in theaters, once again in HDR. Pixar's commitment to DCI HDR came in a joint announcement with Samsung. At CineEurope in Barcelona this week, Samsung is officially launching its next-gen Onyx LED displays in Europe, supporting up to 120Hz at 4K, true black, up to 300 nits peak brightness, and available in 5, 10, 14 and 20 meters in width. Pixar's Elio opens in cinemas worldwide this week, including in DCI HDR on Samsung Onyx. Photo: Samsung / Pixar Pixar said it will continue mastering future movies in DCI HDR for Samsung Onyx displays, which are the first DCI-certified cinema LED displays. - "Samsung’s Onyx screens allow our Pixar artists to present their stories exactly as they envisioned them — vivid, dynamic and true to life," said Jessie Schroeder, VP Post Production, Pixar Animation Studios. "By mastering our films in HDR with Onyx, we continue to unlock a new level of visual storytelling for filmmakers and deliver the next generation of cinematic experiences for our audiences." Meant to be watched in HDR While Christopher Nolan is promoting 70mm IMAX in a 1.43:1 aspect ratio as the ultimate way to watch his films, Pixar has repeatedly said that its animated features are meant to be experienced in HDR on cinema HDR displays like Onyx. Pixar said it plans to install the new version of the Onyx LED display at its campus in Emeryville, California. However, the studio has not commented on any plans or experiments to move beyond the traditional low 24fps frame rate. Pixar's movies make heavy use of color and light, making them especially well-suited for HDR. The studio has long released its movies in HDR for home viewing. Only about 100 cinemas worldwide are currently equipped to show movies in DCI HDR.